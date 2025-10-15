Golden Knights' Kaedan Korczak: Nets first goal of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Korczak scored a goal while adding two PIM, two shots on goal, four hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Flames.
Korczak registered his first point of the season thanks to a snap shot in the early stages of the third period. However, as a bottom-pair defenseman who's more valued for his physical contributions, he's not likely to be a factor in most fantasy formats.
