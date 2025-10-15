default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Korczak scored a goal while adding two PIM, two shots on goal, four hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Korczak registered his first point of the season thanks to a snap shot in the early stages of the third period. However, as a bottom-pair defenseman who's more valued for his physical contributions, he's not likely to be a factor in most fantasy formats.

More News