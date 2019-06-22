Golden Knights' Kaedan Korczak: Newest Knight

Korczak was selected 41st overall by the Golden Knights at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Korczak's services were understandably in high demand heading into the draft as a 6-foot-3, right-handed shooting defenseman with a terrific set of wheels. Although he brings a limited amount of offense to the table, Korczak is such a strong one-on-one defender that he should be able to carve out a nice NHL career despite not putting up many points. A member of the Kelowna Rockets of the WHL, Korczak can eat up plenty of difficult minutes at even strength and be a real asset on the penalty kill for the Knights once he grows into his game. That's several seasons away.