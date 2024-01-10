Korczak (lower body) was activated off injured reserve and reassigned to AHL Henderson on Wednesday.
Korczak has a goal and seven points in 15 games with Vegas in 2023-24. The 22-year-old defenseman also has three assists in five outings with Henderson.
