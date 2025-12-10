Korczak earned an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Korczak snapped his 14-game point drought by setting up a Mitch Marner tally in the first period. The 24-year-old Korczak has maintained a bottom-four role this year and should be unchallenged for his spot in the lineup while Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed) remains out. Through 29 contests, Korczak has two goals, two assists, 23 shots on net, 48 hits, 45 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 29 appearances.