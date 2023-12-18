Korczak (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun.

Korczak, who has already missed the past three games, can be activated whenever he is ready to return. Still, he probably shouldn't be expected to play before the Christmas break. Vegas got Alec Martinez back in the lineup Sunday against Ottawa, and Brayden Pachal will serve as an extra defender during the team's upcoming four-game road trip.