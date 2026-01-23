Korczak notched an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.

Korczak has racked up six helpers over 16 games since he last scored a goal. He's mostly seen top-four minutes lately, but with Shea Theodore now healthy and Rasmus Andersson set to make his Vegas debut Friday versus Toronto, Korczak could slip into a less prominent role. He's done well to post a career-high 12 points with 47 shots on net, 76 hits, 71 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 49 appearances so far, but the impending drop in ice time makes him too risky for standard fantasy formats.