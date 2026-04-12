Korczak registered an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Korczak had been scratched for the previous two games, and he's sat out four times in the Golden Knights' last 11 contests. The 25-year-old has been sharing a third-pairing spot with Ben Hutton. New head coach John Tortorella tends to not give players much of a leash to play through struggles, so Korczak will need to be at his best to be a regular in the lineup in the playoffs. The defenseman has earned 15 points, 58 shots on net, 97 hits, 93 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 76 appearances this season.