Golden Knights' Kaedan Korczak: Provides pair of assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Korczak recorded two assists in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.
Korczak earned his first multi-point effort of the season Tuesday. He helped out on goals by Mark Stone and Reilly Smith. The defenseman is warming up on offense with a goal and four helpers over his last seven outings, and he should continue to be in a position to succeed throughout Shea Theodore's (upper body) absence. Korczak has eight points, 29 shots on net, 53 hits, 55 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating across 35 appearances.
