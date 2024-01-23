Korczak notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Devils.

Korczak has two helpers over the last three games while filling in as a bottom-four defenseman. His place in the lineup is likely safe until one of Shea Theodore (upper body), Ben Hutton (upper body) or Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed) can return. Korczak has nine points, 25 shots on net, 31 hits, 27 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 21 appearances this season.