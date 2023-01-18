Korczak was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Unless the Golden Knights get a defenseman back in time for Thursday's game versus the Red Wings, Korczak will likely be back with the big club. The 21-year-old has two assists through six NHL appearances this season.
