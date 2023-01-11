Korczak was called up from AHL Henderson on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Korczak has played in three games in January, earning one assist, six shots on goal and seven hits. The 21-year-old could be in the lineup Thursday versus the Panthers if Daniil Miromanov (lower body) isn't ready to play.
