Korczak was summoned from AHL Henderson on Sunday.
Korczak has one goal, three assists, nine shots on net, seven blocked shots and 11 hits in seven outings with Vegas this season. He will provide the team with an extra blueliner after the Golden Knights played without Alec Martinez (lower body) and Shea Theodore (upper body) in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Arizona.
