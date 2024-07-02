Korczak signed a two-year extension with the Golden Knights on Monday.
Korczak had nine points in 26 regular-season games last season but was a healthy scratch throughout Vegas' postseason run. The 23-year-old posted the same line with AHL Henderson as well, adding nine points in 26 contests. He could split time between the two levels again during the 2024-25 campaign.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Kaedan Korczak: Dropped to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Kaedan Korczak: Puts up helper in overtime loss•
-
Golden Knights' Kaedan Korczak: Deals assist•
-
Golden Knights' Kaedan Korczak: Back in NHL•
-
Golden Knights' Kaedan Korczak: Off IR, reassigned to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Kaedan Korczak: Placed on IR•