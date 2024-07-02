Share Video

Korczak signed a two-year extension with the Golden Knights on Monday.

Korczak had nine points in 26 regular-season games last season but was a healthy scratch throughout Vegas' postseason run. The 23-year-old posted the same line with AHL Henderson as well, adding nine points in 26 contests. He could split time between the two levels again during the 2024-25 campaign.

