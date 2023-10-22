Korczak notched a power-play assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Korczak helped out on William Karlsson's tally near the end of the Golden Knights' first power play of the game. Through three appearances, Korczak has picked up three points, four shots on net, seven hits and three blocked shots. The 22-year-old defenseman has held his own on the third pairing during various absences for Alec Martinez, who began the year on injured reserve, and Alex Pietrangelo (upper body), who is set to return to practice Monday. One of Korczak or Brayden Pachal is likely to exit the lineup once Pietrangelo is cleared to return.