The Golden Knights reassigned Korczak to AHL Henderson on Wednesday.

Korczak spent a week at the top level on the taxi squad, but he failed to suit up in game action. Last year with Kelowna in the WHL, the 20-year-old racked up 11 goals and 49 points across 60 games. He's expected to spend a majority of his time between the taxi squad and minors this season.