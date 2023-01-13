Korczak notched an assist, four hits and three blocked shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

This was Korczak's second assist in four NHL games this season. The 21-year-old sprung Jack Eichel's breakaway tally in the third period. In addition to his pair of helpers, Korczak has seven shots on net, 11 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating while taking on a bottom-four role while the Golden Knights are missing multiple defensemen.