Golden Knights' Kaedan Korczak: Signs ELC with Vegas
Korczak signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Golden Knights on Saturday.
The Golden Knights selected Korczak in the second round (41st overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. The 18-year-old defenseman has picked up the pace offensively this year with the Kelowna Rockets of the WHL, as he's already notched a career-high five goals and 28 points. Korczak's likely a few seasons from making an impact at the top level, as he's still eligible for two more years in Canadien Juniors.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.