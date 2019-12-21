Golden Knights' Kaedan Korczak: Signs ELC with Vegas

Korczak signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Golden Knights on Saturday.

The Golden Knights selected Korczak in the second round (41st overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. The 18-year-old defenseman has picked up the pace offensively this year with the Kelowna Rockets of the WHL, as he's already notched a career-high five goals and 28 points. Korczak's likely a few seasons from making an impact at the top level, as he's still eligible for two more years in Canadien Juniors.