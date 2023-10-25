Korczak recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

Korczak has gotten on the scoresheet in each of his last three games. He's up to one goal, three helpers, seven shots on net, eight hits, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through four appearances. The 22-year-old defenseman is holding his own, but he may still be destined to exit the lineup when Alex Pietrangelo (upper body) is ready to play.