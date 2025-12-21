Korczak scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

Korczak has a goal and two assists over his last five outings. The defenseman is getting more ice time in the absence of Shea Theodore (upper body), though that doesn't include a power-play role yet. Korczak is now at three goals, six points, 28 shots, 52 hits, 53 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 33 appearances this season. He's on track for a career year after putting up 10 points in 40 outings a season ago.