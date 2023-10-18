Korczak scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Stars.

Korczak netted his first NHL tally at 13:03 of the second period. He also set up a William Karlsson marker in the third to force overtime. Korczak has filled in admirably for the injured Alex Pietrangelo (upper body), though the Golden Knights aren't asking too much of the 22-year-old. Through two contests, Korczak has two points, three shots on net, four hits and a plus-1 rating.