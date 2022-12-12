Korczak was brought up from AHL Henderson on Monday.
Korczak will join Vegas on the road after Zach Whitecloud (lower body) was injured Sunday. The defense corps is also missing Shea Theodore (leg) and Alex Pietrangelo (personal), so the Golden Knights recalled blueliner Brayden Pachal as well.
