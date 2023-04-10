Korczak was recalled from AHL Henderson on Monday.
Korczak has two assists, 16 shots on goal and 25 hits in 10 games with Vegas this season. He may get a chance to play Tuesday against Seattle because of injuries to Shea Theodore (undisclosed) and Zach Whitecloud (lower body).
