Korczak (lower body) won't play Tuesday against Calgary, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports.
Korczak was injured in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sharks. Coach Bruce Cassidy doesn't believe it will be a long-term absence for the Vegas defender, so consider Korczak day-to-day for now. Brayden Pachal will play against the Flames.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Kaedan Korczak: Moving well after late exit•
-
Golden Knights' Kaedan Korczak: Generates assist in win•
-
Golden Knights' Kaedan Korczak: Draws helper•
-
Golden Knights' Kaedan Korczak: Recalled from AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Kaedan Korczak: Sent to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Kaedan Korczak: Stays warm with helper•