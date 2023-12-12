Watch Now:

Korczak (lower body) won't play Tuesday against Calgary, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports.

Korczak was injured in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sharks. Coach Bruce Cassidy doesn't believe it will be a long-term absence for the Vegas defender, so consider Korczak day-to-day for now. Brayden Pachal will play against the Flames.

More News