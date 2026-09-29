Uchacz (undisclosed) will begin the 2026-27 regular season on the injured non-roster list, per SinBin.vegas.

Uchacz was deemed week-to-week in the middle of the Golden Knights' training camp, and he is set to miss at least one more with his move to the injured non-roster list. The 23-year-old center had a solid season with AHL Henderson in 2025-26, where he posted 20 goals and 51 points across 68 regular-season appearances. He was named alternate captain of the Silver Knights last season, which is a strong indication that he'll return to the organization for the majority of the upcoming campaign.