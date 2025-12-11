Uchacz scored a goal and added an assist in AHL Henderson's 5-2 win over Bakersfield on Wednesday.

This was Uchacz's second multi-point effort of the campaign. The 22-year-old center signed an entry-level contract with the Golden Knights in March and has put up 11 points over 20 appearances in his second AHL campaign. He will need to show more offense than that to have a realistic chance of being called up by Vegas at some point.