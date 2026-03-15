Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Adds goal Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kolesar scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.
Kolesar's goal capped a stretch of three tallies in 3:27 for the Golden Knights during the first period. The 28-year-old forward hasn't been a big scorer from a fourth-line role this season -- this tally snapped a 10-game slump. He's now at six goals, 16 points, 59 shots on net, 236 hits, 32 blocked shots, 51 PIM and a minus-15 rating over 67 appearances.
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