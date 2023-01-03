Kolesar notched an assist, five hits and a fighting major in Monday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Kolesar did the fighting first, scrapping with Avs defenseman Andreas Englund in the first period. In the second, Kolesar found Nicolas Roy for a go-ahead goal 7:14 into the frame. With three points over his last two games, Kolesar appears to be pulling himself out of a deep slump. The 25-year-old went 19 games without a point prior to this burst, and he now has four goals, three helpers, 31 shots on net, 36 PIM and 123 hits through 38 contests.