Kolesar registered an assist, four hits and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Kolesar picked up a helper on Shea Theodore's third-period goal. With a goal and three helpers in his last six games, Kolesar has gotten a bit more confident on offense. The 23-year-old winger is up to seven points, 70 hits, 29 shots on net, 30 PIM and a minus-3 rating in 29 outings.