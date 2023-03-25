Kolesar (upper body) will suit up versus Edmonton on Saturday.
Kolesar returns to the lineup after missing the last six games. He has seven goals, 16 points, 64 PIM and 240 hits in 64 games this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Not play Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Still sidelined•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Making road trip•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Might play next week•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Sidelined with upper-body injury•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Out Sunday•