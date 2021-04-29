Kolesar (hip) took line rushes and is expected to play Wednesday versus the Avalanche, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Kolesar missed seven games with the injury. The 24-year-old power forward is expected to slot into a bottom-six assignment in his return. He's produced 10 points, 82 hits and 30 PIM in 35 contests this season.
