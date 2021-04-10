Kolesar scored a goal and added three hits in Friday's 7-4 win over the Coyotes.

Kolesar stretched the Golden Knights' lead to 3-0 within the first seven minutes of the game. The 24-year-old has picked up seven points in his last 11 contests. He's up to two goals, eight assists, 36 shots on net, 81 hits and 30 PIM through 34 appearances overall.