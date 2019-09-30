Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Bumped down to AHL
Kolesar was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Monday.
Even with Alex Tuch and Cody Eakin hampered by their respective undisclosed injuries, the Golden Knights evidently feel that it's important to keep the training wheels on Kolesar, whom they traded for in June of 2017. Originally selected in the third round (69th overall) of the 2015 draft, Kolesar holds promise as fierce two-way competitor who celebrated the Ed Chynoweth Cup with the Seattle Thunderbirds (2017) in 2017.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Struggles continue in AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Trade sends him to 'The Strip'•
-
Blue Jackets' Keegan Kolesar: Leads Seattle to first WHL title•
-
Blue Jackets' Keegan Kolesar: Strong showing in WHL playoffs•
-
Blue Jackets' Keegan Kolesar: Back to full health in juniors•
-
Blue Jackets' Keegan Kolesar: Out six weeks following hernia surgery•
-
2019 Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.