Kolesar was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Monday.

Even with Alex Tuch and Cody Eakin hampered by their respective undisclosed injuries, the Golden Knights evidently feel that it's important to keep the training wheels on Kolesar, whom they traded for in June of 2017. Originally selected in the third round (69th overall) of the 2015 draft, Kolesar holds promise as fierce two-way competitor who celebrated the Ed Chynoweth Cup with the Seattle Thunderbirds (2017) in 2017.