Kolesar scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Friday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Kolesar has three goals, an assist, eight shots and 21 hits over his last five games. The power winger is up to four goals, 12 points, 46 shots, 167 hits, 42 PIM and 26 blocked shots through 50 outings. He may have some depth appeal in fantasy while on the Golden Knights' third line, but he's unlikely to be a consistent scorer the rest of the way.