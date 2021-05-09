Kolesar produced an assist and six hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Kolesar earned the secondary helper on Reilly Smith's opening tally at 12:26 of the first period. The 24-year-old Kolesar is up to 11 points, 44 shots on net, 102 hits and 30 PIM through 42 contests in his first NHL campaign. He's become a reliable fourth-liner for the Golden Knights, and his physical presence has helped to offset the absence of Ryan Reaves (undisclosed) in recent weeks.