Kolesar provided an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Stars in Game 3.

Kolesar helped out on a William Carrier tally in the first period. This was Kolesar's second assist in the Eastern Conference Finals after he was limited to just one goal in the first two rounds. The fourth-line winger has added 49 hits, 38 PIM, six shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 14 contests.