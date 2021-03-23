Kolesar scored a goal on three shots, added three hits and served two PIM in Monday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Monday was Kolesar's 26th NHL game, and he finally joined the ranks of the league's goal-scorers in the third period. His tally at 11:19 gave the Golden Knights a 3-1 lead. The 23-year-old has five points, 62 hits, 21 shots on net, 23 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 25 contests this season. Kolesar is unlikely to move beyond a third-line role this year.