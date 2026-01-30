Kolesar scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and logged five hits in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Stars.

Kolesar is up to five goals this season, four of which have come in his last eight games. He's added two assists in that span, which corresponds with a recent move onto the third line. Kolesar is at 14 points, 48 shots on net, 182 hits, 42 PIM and a minus-11 rating over 53 appearances for the season.