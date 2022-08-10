Kolesar (lower body) said he'll be ready once training camp opens, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Kolesar underwent offseason surgery after missing time at the end of the campaign. The winger signed a three-year, $4.2 million contract last week to stay in Vegas, where he figures to be a bottom-six mainstay. As such, he'll be a low-end fantasy target with his biggest production coming from hits and PIM.
