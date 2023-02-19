Kolesar produced an assist and three hits in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Lightning.
Kolesar has an assist in three of the last four games, to go with 16 hits in that span. The 25-year-old winger set up Brett Howden's quick response goal in the first period. Kolesar remains in a fourth-line role, where he's been moderately effective with 14 points, 197 hits, 48 PIM, 44 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 54 outings this season.
