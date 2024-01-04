Watch Now:

Kolesar won't play Thursday against Florida due to an illness, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Kolesar has picked up just six points through 36 contests this season -- his fantasy value is limited to leagues that reward hits, of which he has 109 in 2023-24. With Kolesar under the weather, look for Grigori Denisenko to make his Golden Knights debut against the Panthers.

More News