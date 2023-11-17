Kolesar notched a shorthanded assist, five hits and two PIM in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Canadiens.

Kolesar's offense has been held in check for much of the season -- he snapped a 10-game point drought with his helper Thursday. The 26-year-old has just two assists through 17 contests, though he's added a physical presence with 60 hits and 21 PIM. He remains a near lock to be in the lineup each game, but his offense is too low to be useful for fantasy managers.