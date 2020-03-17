Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Demoted to AHL
The Golden Knights sent Kolesar down to AHL Chicago on Monday.
Kolesar has spent most of the 2019-20 season with AHL Chicago, scoring 18 points in 33 games. He suited up for one game with the Golden Knights this season, recording one shot on goal in his NHL debut.
