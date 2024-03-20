Kolesar produced a pair of assists and nine hits in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

Kolesar snapped a 12-game point drought with his two-assist effort Tuesday. He's produced a trio of multi-point games in 2023-24, but his offense is otherwise quite limited. He's up to 13 points, 59 shots on net, 228 hits, 40 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 65 appearances. Kolesar continues to be a fixture on the Golden Knights' fourth line, offering little fantasy upside outside of his physical play.