Kolesar scored a goal on four shots, added an assist, went plus-2, logged five hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Canadiens.

Kolesar was a force in the third period, helping to establish enough of a lead to secure the win. He scored at 8:14 of the frame, then set up Nicolas Roy's goal just 21 seconds later, which stood as the game-winner. Entering Saturday, Kolesar had just one goal in his first 10 contests. He's now at three points, 11 shots on net, 38 hits, six blocked shots and a plus-3 rating while logging consistent time on the fourth line.