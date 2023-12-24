Kolesar recorded an assist, three hits and five PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Panthers.

Kolesar missed two contests with an undisclosed injury, and he had gone five games before that without a point. The winger chipped in a helper on a Pavel Dorofeyev tally in the second period. Kolesar is up to six points, 27 shots on net, 100 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 33 appearances this year. With a lack of offense in a fourth-line role, the 26-year-old is not an option for most fantasy managers.