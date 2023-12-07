Kolesar scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Blues.

Kolesar helped out on Zach Whitecloud's goal in the first period and then buried the go-ahead goal at 12:18 of the second. That tally held as Kolesar's first career game-winning goal. The 26-year-old winger has been relatively quiet on the scoresheet this season, earning three of his five points over the last five contests. He's added 25 shots on net, 27 PIM, 81 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 27 appearances.