Kolesar scored a goal and added seven hits in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Kolesar has racked up two goals and four helpers over his last six contests. He also has 10 PIM and 32 hits in that span, sacrificing none of his elite physicality to generate his uptick in offense. The 25-year-old forward is up to five goals, five helpers, 145 hits, 33 shots on net and 41 PIM through 42 games this season.