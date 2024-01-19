Kolesar scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Kolesar put the Golden Knights ahead 4-0 late in the second period. That snapped a four-game point drought for the winger, who hadn't scored a goal since Dec. 6. He's had steady playing time in a bottom-six role as Vegas has battled injuries up front, but he may be at risk of a healthy scratch if or when the team is at full health. Kolesar has nine points, 36 shots on net, 34 PIM and 125 hits through 42 appearances.