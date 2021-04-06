Kolesar notched a pair of assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-1 win over the Blues.

Kolesar had a hand in the opening tally by Tomas Nosek as well as Alec Martinez's second goal of the game. The 23-year-old Kolesar remains in a bottom-six role, but he's picked up a goal and five helpers in his last nine outings. For the year, the physical winger has nine points, 34 shots on net, 74 hits and 30 PIM through 32 contests.