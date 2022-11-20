Kolesar scored a goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Kolesar took a Shea Theodore shot off the back, but it worked out, deflecting into the net for the Golden Knights' first tally. That ended a five-game point drought for Kolesar, who has been consistently in the lineup in a fourth-line role this year. The 25-year-old winger has three goals, one assist, 17 shots on net, 53 hits, nine PIM and a plus-3 rating through 17 appearances. Outside of the physical play, Kolesar doesn't add much for fantasy.